Massachusetts COVID report: 75 new deaths, 22,184 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 75 new confirmed deaths and 22,184 new confirmed COVID cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

0-4 years: 14,484

5-9 years: 14,688

10-14 years: 16,174

15-19 years: 20,467

20-29 years: 54,112

30-39 years: 46,333

40-49 years: 35,573

50-59 years: 30,889

60-69 years: 16,882

70-79 years: 6,940

80+ years: 4,063

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 120,643 new tests were performed with an overall of 37,372,390 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 36,185 new individuals have tested positive with 3,542,672 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 21.61%

Hospitalizations

There are 3,087 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 473 patients that are in intensive care units, 271 patients intubated and 1,452 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

New Cases: 22,184

Total Cases: 1,287,109

New Deaths: 75

Total Deaths: 20,350

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 2,112

Total Cases: 102,795

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 485

Vaccinations

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,137,794

Booster doses administered: 2,382,028

COVID cases in fully vaccinated individuals

5.1% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.9% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 314

Total Confirmed Cases: 16,345

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 351

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 1,871

Total Confirmed Cases: 107,672

New Deaths: 7

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,809

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 473

Total Confirmed Cases: 19,545

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 361

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 126

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,138

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 138

Higher education

There are 5,224 new cases in the last week with a total of 39,390 confirmed COVID cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 80,303 new tests reported with a total of 12,872,732.