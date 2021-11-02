Massachusetts COVID report: 7 new deaths, 3,243 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 7 new confirmed deaths and 3,243 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

This report combines data from Friday through Sunday.

Total COVID cases by age

0-4 years: 892

5-9 years: 1,458

10-14 years: 1,517

15-19 years: 989

20-29 years: 2,435

30-39 years: 2,773

40-49 years: 2,075

50-59 years: 2,053

60-69 years: 1,557

70-79 years: 852

80+ years: 480

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 195,506 new tests were performed with an overall of 31,230,741 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 17,536 new individuals have tested positive with 2,317,722 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.60%

Hospitalizations

There are 531 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 137 patients that are in intensive care units and 75 patients intubated. There are 189 patients of the 531 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

New Cases: 3,243

Total Cases: 797,625

New Deaths: 7

Total Deaths: 18,608

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 65

Total Cases: 57,605

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 395

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 115

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,088

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 270

Total Confirmed Cases: 66,009

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,665

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 66

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,730

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 19

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,478

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

Higher education

There are 326 new cases in the last week with a total of 24,231 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 274,261 new tests reported with a total of 10,973,211.