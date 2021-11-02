Massachusetts COVID report: 7 new deaths, 3,243 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 7 new confirmed deaths and 3,243 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
This report combines data from Friday through Sunday.
Total COVID cases by age
- 0-4 years: 892
- 5-9 years: 1,458
- 10-14 years: 1,517
- 15-19 years: 989
- 20-29 years: 2,435
- 30-39 years: 2,773
- 40-49 years: 2,075
- 50-59 years: 2,053
- 60-69 years: 1,557
- 70-79 years: 852
- 80+ years: 480
Testing
According to the Department of Public Health, 195,506 new tests were performed with an overall of 31,230,741 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 17,536 new individuals have tested positive with 2,317,722 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations
There are 531 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 137 patients that are in intensive care units and 75 patients intubated. There are 189 patients of the 531 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID cases
- New Cases: 3,243
- Total Cases: 797,625
- New Deaths: 7
- Total Deaths: 18,608
Probable COVID cases
- New Cases: 65
- Total Cases: 57,605
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 395
Berkshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 115
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,088
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323
Hampden County
- New Confirmed Cases: 270
- Total Confirmed Cases: 66,009
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,665
Hampshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 66
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,730
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318
Franklin County
- New Confirmed Cases: 19
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,478
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122
Higher education
There are 326 new cases in the last week with a total of 24,231 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 274,261 new tests reported with a total of 10,973,211.