Massachusetts COVID report: 61 new deaths, 4,039 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 61 new confirmed deaths and 4,039 new confirmed COVID cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID cases by age group
- 0-4 years: 2,787
- 5-9 years: 4,300
- 10-14 years: 3,960
- 15-19 years: 2,975
- 20-29 years: 7,325
- 30-39 years: 7,497
- 40-49 years: 5,830
- 50-59 years: 5,475
- 60-69 years: 3,670
- 70-79 years: 1,680
- 80+ years: 968
Testing
According to the Department of Public Health, 63,250 new tests were performed with an overall of 34,780,586 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 23,570 new individuals have tested positive with 2,935,572 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations
There are 1,410 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 304 patients that are in intensive care units and 165 patients intubated. There are 422 patients of the 1,410 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID cases
- New Cases: 4,039
- Total Cases: 916,547
- New Deaths: 61
- Total Deaths: 19,304
Probable COVID cases
- New Cases: 646
- Total Cases: 69,399
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 421
Berkshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 43
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,784
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 335
Hampden County
- New Confirmed Cases: 434
- Total Confirmed Cases: 75,448
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,723
Hampshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 93
- Total Confirmed Cases: 13,809
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 334
Franklin County
- New Confirmed Cases: 22
- Total Confirmed Cases: 4,584
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 127
Higher education
There are 1,391 new cases in the last week with a total of 28,332 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 253,643 new tests reported with a total of 12,370,529.