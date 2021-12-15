Massachusetts COVID report: 61 new deaths, 4,039 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 61 new confirmed deaths and 4,039 new confirmed COVID cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age group

0-4 years: 2,787

5-9 years: 4,300

10-14 years: 3,960

15-19 years: 2,975

20-29 years: 7,325

30-39 years: 7,497

40-49 years: 5,830

50-59 years: 5,475

60-69 years: 3,670

70-79 years: 1,680

80+ years: 968

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 63,250 new tests were performed with an overall of 34,780,586 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 23,570 new individuals have tested positive with 2,935,572 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.18%

Hospitalizations

There are 1,410 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 304 patients that are in intensive care units and 165 patients intubated. There are 422 patients of the 1,410 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

New Cases: 4,039

Total Cases: 916,547

New Deaths: 61

Total Deaths: 19,304

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 646

Total Cases: 69,399

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 421

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 43

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,784

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 335

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 434

Total Confirmed Cases: 75,448

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,723

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 93

Total Confirmed Cases: 13,809

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 334

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 22

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,584

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 127

Higher education

There are 1,391 new cases in the last week with a total of 28,332 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 253,643 new tests reported with a total of 12,370,529.