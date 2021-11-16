Massachusetts COVID report: 24 new deaths, 5,248 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 24 new confirmed deaths and 5,248 new confirmed COVID cases in Massachusetts since Friday.

Total COVID cases by age

0-4 years: 920

5-9 years: 1,753

10-14 years: 1,610

15-19 years: 982

20-29 years: 2,767

30-39 years: 2,813

40-49 years: 2,208

50-59 years: 2,078

60-69 years: 1,507

70-79 years: 682

80+ years: 418

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 210,294 new tests were performed with an overall of 32,336,160 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 30,997 new individuals have tested positive with 2,472,024 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.32%

Hospitalizations

There are 554 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 127 patients that are in intensive care units and 71 patients intubated. There are 220 patients of the 554 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

New Cases: 5,248

Total Cases: 819,302

New Deaths: 24

Total Deaths: 18,782

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 598

Total Cases: 59,825

New Deaths: 6

Total Deaths: 407

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 124

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,721

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 327

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 417

Total Confirmed Cases: 67,681

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,681

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 68

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,041

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 322

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 46

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,643

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123

Higher education

There are 576 new cases in the last week with a total of 25,114 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 288,123 new tests reported with a total of 11,502,917.