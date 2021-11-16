Massachusetts COVID report: 24 new deaths, 5,248 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 24 new confirmed deaths and 5,248 new confirmed COVID cases in Massachusetts since Friday.
Total COVID cases by age
- 0-4 years: 920
- 5-9 years: 1,753
- 10-14 years: 1,610
- 15-19 years: 982
- 20-29 years: 2,767
- 30-39 years: 2,813
- 40-49 years: 2,208
- 50-59 years: 2,078
- 60-69 years: 1,507
- 70-79 years: 682
- 80+ years: 418
Testing
According to the Department of Public Health, 210,294 new tests were performed with an overall of 32,336,160 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 30,997 new individuals have tested positive with 2,472,024 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations
There are 554 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 127 patients that are in intensive care units and 71 patients intubated. There are 220 patients of the 554 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID cases
- New Cases: 5,248
- Total Cases: 819,302
- New Deaths: 24
- Total Deaths: 18,782
Probable COVID cases
- New Cases: 598
- Total Cases: 59,825
- New Deaths: 6
- Total Deaths: 407
Berkshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 124
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,721
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 327
Hampden County
- New Confirmed Cases: 417
- Total Confirmed Cases: 67,681
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,681
Hampshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 68
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,041
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 322
Franklin County
- New Confirmed Cases: 46
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,643
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123
Higher education
There are 576 new cases in the last week with a total of 25,114 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 288,123 new tests reported with a total of 11,502,917.