Massachusetts COVID report: 24 new deaths, 1,848 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 24 new confirmed deaths and 1,848 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID cases by age
- 0-4 years: 920
- 5-9 years: 1,753
- 10-14 years: 1,610
- 15-19 years: 982
- 20-29 years: 2,767
- 30-39 years: 2,813
- 40-49 years: 2,208
- 50-59 years: 2,078
- 60-69 years: 1,507
- 70-79 years: 682
- 80+ years: 418
Testing
According to the Department of Public Health, 53,779 new tests were performed with an overall of 32,389,939 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 17,031 new individuals have tested positive with 2,489,055 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations
There are 599 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 124 patients that are in intensive care units and 63 patients intubated. There are 230 patients of the 599 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID cases
- New Cases: 1,848
- Total Cases: 821,150
- New Deaths: 24
- Total Deaths: 18,806
Probable COVID cases
- New Cases: 335
- Total Cases: 59,160
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 408
Berkshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 38
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,759
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 329
Hampden County
- New Confirmed Cases: 144
- Total Confirmed Cases: 67,825
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,684
Hampshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 22
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,063
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323
Franklin County
- New Confirmed Cases: 9
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,652
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123
Higher education
There are 576 new cases in the last week with a total of 25,114 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 288,123 new tests reported with a total of 11,502,917.