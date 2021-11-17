Massachusetts COVID report: 24 new deaths, 1,848 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 24 new confirmed deaths and 1,848 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

  • 0-4 years: 920
  • 5-9 years: 1,753
  • 10-14 years: 1,610
  • 15-19 years: 982
  • 20-29 years: 2,767
  • 30-39 years: 2,813
  • 40-49 years: 2,208
  • 50-59 years: 2,078
  • 60-69 years: 1,507
  • 70-79 years: 682
  • 80+ years: 418

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 53,779 new tests were performed with an overall of 32,389,939 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 17,031 new individuals have tested positive with 2,489,055 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.61%

Hospitalizations

There are 599 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 124 patients that are in intensive care units and 63 patients intubated. There are 230 patients of the 599 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

  • New Cases: 1,848
  • Total Cases: 821,150
  • New Deaths: 24
  • Total Deaths: 18,806

Probable COVID cases

  • New Cases: 335
  • Total Cases: 59,160
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 408

Berkshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 38
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,759
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 329

Hampden County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 144
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 67,825
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,684

Hampshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 22
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,063
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323

Franklin County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 9
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 3,652
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123

Higher education

There are 576 new cases in the last week with a total of 25,114 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 288,123 new tests reported with a total of 11,502,917.

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

