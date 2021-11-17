Massachusetts COVID report: 24 new deaths, 1,848 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 24 new confirmed deaths and 1,848 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

0-4 years: 920

5-9 years: 1,753

10-14 years: 1,610

15-19 years: 982

20-29 years: 2,767

30-39 years: 2,813

40-49 years: 2,208

50-59 years: 2,078

60-69 years: 1,507

70-79 years: 682

80+ years: 418

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 53,779 new tests were performed with an overall of 32,389,939 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 17,031 new individuals have tested positive with 2,489,055 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.61%

Hospitalizations

There are 599 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 124 patients that are in intensive care units and 63 patients intubated. There are 230 patients of the 599 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

New Cases: 1,848

Total Cases: 821,150

New Deaths: 24

Total Deaths: 18,806

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 335

Total Cases: 59,160

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 408

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 38

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,759

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 329

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 144

Total Confirmed Cases: 67,825

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,684

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 22

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,063

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 9

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,652

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123

Higher education

There are 576 new cases in the last week with a total of 25,114 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 288,123 new tests reported with a total of 11,502,917.