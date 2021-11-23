Massachusetts COVID report: 17 new deaths, 6,801 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 17 new confirmed deaths and 6,801 new confirmed COVID cases in Massachusetts since Friday.
Total COVID cases by age
- 0-4 years: 1,166
- 5-9 years: 2,305
- 10-14 years: 2,195
- 15-19 years: 1,349
- 20-29 years: 3,529
- 30-39 years: 3,415
- 40-49 years: 2,838
- 50-59 years: 2,515
- 60-69 years: 1,758
- 70-79 years: 835
- 80+ years: 497
Testing
According to the Department of Public Health, 215,631 new tests were performed with an overall of 32,917,270 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 22,060 new individuals have tested positive with 2,567,026 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations
There are 708 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 143 patients that are in intensive care units and 81 patients intubated. There are 271 patients of the 708 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID cases
- New Cases: 6,801
- Total Cases: 836,378
- New Deaths: 17
- Total Deaths: 18,873
Probable COVID cases
- New Cases: 340
- Total Cases: 61,496
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 411
Berkshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 197
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,171
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 331
Hampden County
- New Confirmed Cases: 543
- Total Confirmed Cases: 68,944
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,693
Hampshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 115
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,319
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 324
Franklin County
- New Confirmed Cases: 87
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,804
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123
Higher education
There are 479 new cases in the last week with a total of 25,593 confirmed COVID cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 199,289 new tests reported with a total of 11,702,206.