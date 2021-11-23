Massachusetts COVID report: 17 new deaths, 6,801 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 17 new confirmed deaths and 6,801 new confirmed COVID cases in Massachusetts since Friday.

Total COVID cases by age

0-4 years: 1,166

5-9 years: 2,305

10-14 years: 2,195

15-19 years: 1,349

20-29 years: 3,529

30-39 years: 3,415

40-49 years: 2,838

50-59 years: 2,515

60-69 years: 1,758

70-79 years: 835

80+ years: 497

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 215,631 new tests were performed with an overall of 32,917,270 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 22,060 new individuals have tested positive with 2,567,026 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.07%

Hospitalizations

There are 708 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 143 patients that are in intensive care units and 81 patients intubated. There are 271 patients of the 708 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

New Cases: 6,801

Total Cases: 836,378

New Deaths: 17

Total Deaths: 18,873

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 340

Total Cases: 61,496

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 411

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 197

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,171

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 331

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 543

Total Confirmed Cases: 68,944

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,693

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 115

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,319

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 324

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 87

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,804

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123

Higher education

There are 479 new cases in the last week with a total of 25,593 confirmed COVID cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 199,289 new tests reported with a total of 11,702,206.