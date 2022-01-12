Massachusetts COVID report: 116 new deaths, 17,802 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 116 new confirmed deaths and 17,802 new confirmed COVID cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID cases by age
- 0-4 years: 8,042
- 5-9 years: 7,666
- 10-14 years: 8,662
- 15-19 years: 11,249
- 20-29 years: 33,338
- 30-39 years: 27,456
- 40-49 years: 19,323
- 50-59 years: 16,867
- 60-69 years: 9,387
- 70-79 years: 3,837
- 80+ years: 2,066
Testing
According to the Department of Public Health, 91,106 new tests were performed with an overall of 37,251,747 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 37,962 new individuals have tested positive with 3,506,487 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations
There are 2,970 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 452 patients that are in intensive care units, 270 patients intubated and 1,348 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID cases
- New Cases: 17,802
- Total Cases: 1,264,925
- New Deaths: 116
- Total Deaths: 20,275
Probable COVID cases
- New Cases: 3,163
- Total Cases: 100,683
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Deaths: 488
Vaccinations
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,132,780
- Booster doses administered: 2,353,623
COVID cases in fully vaccinated individuals
- 5.1% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.9% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Berkshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 173
- Total Confirmed Cases: 16,031
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 351
Hampden County
- New Confirmed Cases: 1,490
- Total Confirmed Cases: 105,801
- New Deaths: 8
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,802
Hampshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 230
- Total Confirmed Cases: 19,072
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 361
Franklin County
- New Confirmed Cases: 149
- Total Confirmed Cases: 7,012
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 137
Higher education
There are 5,224 new cases in the last week with a total of 39,390 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 80,303 new tests reported with a total of 12,872,732.