Massachusetts COVID report: 116 new deaths, 17,802 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 116 new confirmed deaths and 17,802 new confirmed COVID cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

0-4 years: 8,042

5-9 years: 7,666

10-14 years: 8,662

15-19 years: 11,249

20-29 years: 33,338

30-39 years: 27,456

40-49 years: 19,323

50-59 years: 16,867

60-69 years: 9,387

70-79 years: 3,837

80+ years: 2,066

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 91,106 new tests were performed with an overall of 37,251,747 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 37,962 new individuals have tested positive with 3,506,487 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 22.78%

Hospitalizations

There are 2,970 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 452 patients that are in intensive care units, 270 patients intubated and 1,348 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

New Cases: 17,802

Total Cases: 1,264,925

New Deaths: 116

Total Deaths: 20,275

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 3,163

Total Cases: 100,683

New Deaths: 4

Total Deaths: 488

Vaccinations

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,132,780

Booster doses administered: 2,353,623

COVID cases in fully vaccinated individuals

5.1% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.9% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 173

Total Confirmed Cases: 16,031

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 351

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 1,490

Total Confirmed Cases: 105,801

New Deaths: 8

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,802

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 230

Total Confirmed Cases: 19,072

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 361

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 149

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,012

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 137

Higher education

There are 5,224 new cases in the last week with a total of 39,390 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 80,303 new tests reported with a total of 12,872,732.