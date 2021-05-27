Massachusetts COVID Dashboard: 7 new deaths, 382 new cases, 50%+ vaccinated

BOSTON (WWLP) – According to the state’s vaccine reports that on Wednesday, the commonwealth of Massachusetts reached an important milestone, with 50% of its entire population considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. More than 3.5 million people are fully vaccinated in Massachusetts, which is more than half of the 2020 census count of just over seven million people.

The percentage of vaccinated people who are eligible for the vaccine is much, higher with children under 12 still unable to get the shot. According to the report, 4.1 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

State public health officials reported seven new confirmed deaths and 382 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 cases by age group

0-4 years: 392

5-9 years: 444

10-14 years: 578

15-19 years: 548

20-29 years: 1,019

30-39 years: 921

40-49 years: 663

50-59 years: 626

60-69 years: 349

70-79 years: 169

80+ years: 102

Clusters of COVID

There are currently 15,091 total clusters involving 12,021 confirmed cases and 654 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 14,342 total clusters, 3,491 new clusters between April 18 through May 15, and 11,428 ongoing clusters prior to April 18.

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 54,978 new tests were performed with an overall of 22,780,412 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,057 new individuals have tested positive with 1,316,170 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.62 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.86%.

Hospitalizations

There are 264 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 78 patients that are in intensive care units and 43 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 59-years-old.

As of Wednesday, 85.2% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 72% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,183 medical/surgical beds with 976 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 150 beds and 82 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID cases

New Cases: 382

Total Cases: 660,298

Estimated Active Cases: 8,416

New Deaths: 7

Total Deaths: 17,482

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 47

Total Cases: 45,729

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 359

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 7

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,521

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 286

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 32

Total Confirmed Cases: 52,113

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,517

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 4

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,136

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 296

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 3

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,567

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Higher education

There are 77 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,942 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 136,413 new tests reported with a total of 7,668,644.