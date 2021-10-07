Massachusetts COVID daily report: 27 new deaths, 1,492 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 27 new confirmed deaths and 1,492 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

  • 0-4 years: 1,089
  • 5-9 years: 1,581
  • 10-14 years: 1,785
  • 15-19 years: 1,542
  • 20-29 years: 3,272
  • 30-39 years: 3,040
  • 40-49 years: 2,339
  • 50-59 years: 2,182
  • 60-69 years: 1,660
  • 70-79 years: 881
  • 80+ years: 467

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 101,368 new tests were performed with an overall of 29,137,847 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 15,730 new individuals have tested positive with 2,069,550 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.83%

Hospitalizations

There are 589 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 156 patients that are in intensive care units and 88 patients intubated. There are 194 patients of the 589 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

  • New Cases: 1.492
  • Total Cases: 765,351
  • New Deaths: 27
  • Total Deaths: 18,320

Probable COVID cases

  • New Cases: 157
  • Total Cases: 54,588
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 387

Berkshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 22
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 8,229
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 315

Hampden County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 130
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 63,394
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,632

Hampshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 16
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,281
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 317

Franklin County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 3
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 3,272
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 121

Higher education

There are 462 new cases in the last week with a total of 22,990 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 271,567 new tests reported with a total of 9,923,025.

