Massachusetts COVID daily report: 27 new deaths, 1,492 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 27 new confirmed deaths and 1,492 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

0-4 years: 1,089

5-9 years: 1,581

10-14 years: 1,785

15-19 years: 1,542

20-29 years: 3,272

30-39 years: 3,040

40-49 years: 2,339

50-59 years: 2,182

60-69 years: 1,660

70-79 years: 881

80+ years: 467

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 101,368 new tests were performed with an overall of 29,137,847 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 15,730 new individuals have tested positive with 2,069,550 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.83%

Hospitalizations

There are 589 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 156 patients that are in intensive care units and 88 patients intubated. There are 194 patients of the 589 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

New Cases: 1.492

Total Cases: 765,351

New Deaths: 27

Total Deaths: 18,320

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 157

Total Cases: 54,588

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 387

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 22

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,229

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 315

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 130

Total Confirmed Cases: 63,394

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,632

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 16

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,281

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 317

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 3

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,272

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 121

Higher education

There are 462 new cases in the last week with a total of 22,990 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 271,567 new tests reported with a total of 9,923,025.