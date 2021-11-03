Massachusetts COVID daily report: 25 new deaths, 1,066 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 25 new confirmed deaths and 1,066 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID cases by age
- 0-4 years: 892
- 5-9 years: 1,458
- 10-14 years: 1,517
- 15-19 years: 989
- 20-29 years: 2,435
- 30-39 years: 2,773
- 40-49 years: 2,075
- 50-59 years: 2,053
- 60-69 years: 1,557
- 70-79 years: 852
- 80+ years: 480
Testing
According to the Department of Public Health, 48,887 new tests were performed with an overall of 31,279,628 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 13,898 new individuals have tested positive with 2,331,620 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations
There are 522 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 130 patients that are in intensive care units and 70 patients intubated. There are 182 patients of the 522 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID cases
- New Cases: 1,066
- Total Cases: 798,691
- New Deaths: 25
- Total Deaths: 18,633
Probable COVID cases
- New Cases: 198
- Total Cases: 57,803
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Deaths: 398
Berkshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 34
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,122
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323
Hampden County
- New Confirmed Cases: 78
- Total Confirmed Cases: 66,087
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,666
Hampshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 13
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,743
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 320
Franklin County
- New Confirmed Cases: 6
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,484
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122
Higher education
There are 326 new cases in the last week with a total of 24,231 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 274,261 new tests reported with a total of 10,973,211.