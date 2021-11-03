Massachusetts COVID daily report: 25 new deaths, 1,066 new cases

Massachusetts News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 25 new confirmed deaths and 1,066 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

  • 0-4 years: 892
  • 5-9 years: 1,458
  • 10-14 years: 1,517
  • 15-19 years: 989
  • 20-29 years: 2,435
  • 30-39 years: 2,773
  • 40-49 years: 2,075
  • 50-59 years: 2,053
  • 60-69 years: 1,557
  • 70-79 years: 852
  • 80+ years: 480

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 48,887 new tests were performed with an overall of 31,279,628 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 13,898 new individuals have tested positive with 2,331,620 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.73%

Hospitalizations

There are 522 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 130 patients that are in intensive care units and 70 patients intubated. There are 182 patients of the 522 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

  • New Cases: 1,066
  • Total Cases: 798,691
  • New Deaths: 25
  • Total Deaths: 18,633

Probable COVID cases

  • New Cases: 198
  • Total Cases: 57,803
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Deaths: 398

Berkshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 34
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,122
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323

Hampden County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 78
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 66,087
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,666

Hampshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 13
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,743
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 320

Franklin County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 6
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 3,484
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

Higher education

There are 326 new cases in the last week with a total of 24,231 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 274,261 new tests reported with a total of 10,973,211.

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES