Massachusetts COVID daily report: 25 new deaths, 1,066 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 25 new confirmed deaths and 1,066 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

0-4 years: 892

5-9 years: 1,458

10-14 years: 1,517

15-19 years: 989

20-29 years: 2,435

30-39 years: 2,773

40-49 years: 2,075

50-59 years: 2,053

60-69 years: 1,557

70-79 years: 852

80+ years: 480

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 48,887 new tests were performed with an overall of 31,279,628 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 13,898 new individuals have tested positive with 2,331,620 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.73%

Hospitalizations

There are 522 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 130 patients that are in intensive care units and 70 patients intubated. There are 182 patients of the 522 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

New Cases: 1,066

Total Cases: 798,691

New Deaths: 25

Total Deaths: 18,633

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 198

Total Cases: 57,803

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 398

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 34

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,122

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 78

Total Confirmed Cases: 66,087

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,666

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 13

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,743

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 320

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 6

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,484

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

Higher education

There are 326 new cases in the last week with a total of 24,231 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 274,261 new tests reported with a total of 10,973,211.