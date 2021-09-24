Massachusetts COVID Daily Report: 23 new deaths, 1,885 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 23 new confirmed deaths and 1,885 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID cases by age
- 0-4 years: 1,224
- 5-9 years: 1,753
- 10-14 years: 1,632
- 15-19 years: 1,932
- 20-29 years: 4,999
- 30-39 years: 3,616
- 40-49 years: 2,560
- 50-59 years: 2,347
- 60-69 years: 1,665
- 70-79 years: 963
- 80+ years: 521
Testing
According to the Department of Public Health, 109,695 new tests were performed with an overall of 28,055,548 molecular tests administered. Antigen Tests: A total of 10,656 new individuals have tested positive with 1,941,886 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations
There are 606 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 165 patients that are in intensive care units and 96 patients intubated. There are 209 patients of the 606 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID cases
- New Cases: 1,885
- Total Cases: 747,656
- New Deaths: 23
- Total Deaths: 18,141
Probable COVID cases
- New Cases: 119
- Total Cases: 53,253
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 386
Berkshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 34
- Total Confirmed Cases: 7,971
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 312
Hampden County
- New Confirmed Cases: 190
- Total Confirmed Cases: 61,541
- New Deaths: 5
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,606
Hampshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 49
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,991
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 313
Franklin County
- New Confirmed Cases: 14
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,150
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 11
Higher education
There are 2,231 new cases in the last week with a total of 22,528 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 583,922 new tests reported with a total of 9,651,458.
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
