Massachusetts COVID Daily Report: 23 new deaths, 1,885 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 23 new confirmed deaths and 1,885 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

0-4 years: 1,224

5-9 years: 1,753

10-14 years: 1,632

15-19 years: 1,932

20-29 years: 4,999

30-39 years: 3,616

40-49 years: 2,560

50-59 years: 2,347

60-69 years: 1,665

70-79 years: 963

80+ years: 521

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 109,695 new tests were performed with an overall of 28,055,548 molecular tests administered. Antigen Tests: A total of 10,656 new individuals have tested positive with 1,941,886 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.11%

Hospitalizations

There are 606 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 165 patients that are in intensive care units and 96 patients intubated. There are 209 patients of the 606 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

New Cases: 1,885

Total Cases: 747,656

New Deaths: 23

Total Deaths: 18,141

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 119

Total Cases: 53,253

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 386

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 34

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,971

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 312

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 190

Total Confirmed Cases: 61,541

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,606

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 49

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,991

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 313

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 14

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,150

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 11

Higher education

There are 2,231 new cases in the last week with a total of 22,528 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 583,922 new tests reported with a total of 9,651,458.