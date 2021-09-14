Massachusetts COVID Report: 19 new deaths, 4,752 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 19 new confirmed deaths and 4,752 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts since Friday.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,054
- 5-9 years: 1,320
- 10-14 years: 1,302
- 15-19 years: 1,419
- 20-29 years: 4,335
- 30-39 years: 3,460
- 40-49 years: 2,473
- 50-59 years: 2,330
- 60-69 years: 1,587
- 70-79 years: 860
- 80+ years: 456
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 242,837 new tests were performed with an overall of 27,142,201 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 20,430 new individuals have tested positive with 1,842,327 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations
There are 675 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 170 patients that are in intensive care units and 88 patients intubated. There are 180 patients of the 675 patients are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID Cases
- New Cases: 4,752
- Total Cases: 730,111
- New Deaths: 19
- Total Deaths: 17,991
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 333
- Total Cases: 51,996
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 378
Berkshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 79
- Total Confirmed Cases: 7,718
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 307
Hampden County
- New Confirmed Cases: 572
- Total Confirmed Cases: 59,452
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,576
Hampshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 236
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,446
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 307
Franklin County
- New Confirmed Cases: 57
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,994
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115
Higher Education
There are 500 new cases in the last week with a total of 19,522 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 190,938 new tests reported with a total of 8,802,144.