Massachusetts’ COVID-19 vaccination phases

BOSTON (Mass.gov) — Below are the details of the Massachusetts COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. The plan includes three phases, which reflect several priorities: protecting our most vulnerable, maintaining health care system capacity, and addressing inequities in health care access and COVID-19 burden.

If your group is not specifically listed in either Phase 1 or Phase 2, you will be eligible to receive the vaccine in Phase 3, which we expect to launch in April.

Steps to get your vaccination

Step 1: Check your eligibility using their tool

Step 2: Book an appointment

Step 3: Prepare for your appointment

Phase 1 (December 2020 – February 2021)

Listed in order of priority:

Phase 2 (February-March 2021)

Listed in order of priority:

Not yet eligible

Group 3: Other workers who are more likely to be exposed to COVID-19, including: Restaurant or cafe workers Grocery or convenience store workers Food pantry workers or volunteers Food, meatpacking, beverage, agriculture, consumer goods, retail, or food service workers Vaccine development workers Medical supply chain workers Transit/transportation workers Sanitation workers Public health workers Public works, water, wastewater, or utility workers Court system workers (judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, clerks), other than court officers who are listed under first responders Funeral directors or funeral workers Shipping port or terminal workers

Group 4: Individuals with one certain medical condition

Phase 3 (Starting April 2021)

If your group is not specifically listed in either Phase 1 or Phase 2, you will be eligible to receive the vaccine in Phase 3, which we expect to launch in April. The vaccine is expected to be available to the general public, including:

Higher education workers, including administrators, teaching and non-teaching staff;

Bottled beverage industry workers;

Veterinarians

More info

Please note: Additions and further clarification of the list of specific occupations and groups are paused at this time. The COVID-19 Command Center will resume listing specific groups: 1) after we have launched eligibility for individuals 65+ and individuals with 2+ certain medical conditions and 2) once the additional supply of vaccine from the federal government has been significantly increased. At that point, we will resume the review of specific groups.