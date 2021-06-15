Massachusetts COVID-19 State of Emergency officially over

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Public Health Emergency issued to stop the spread of COVID-19 has officially expired after more than 460 days.

Essentially, the expiration of the state of emergency means the government is giving up the extra power it used, to establish public safety financial assistance programs for individuals and businesses.

The order officially ended at 12:01 on Tuesday morning while the state of emergency declaration is granted the state more flexibility and powers to fight the outbreak like non-essential business closures, state-wide mask mandates, and programs for families and businesses.

Now that the state of emergency has officially expired the state’s power to issue these declarations is over, as well.

Baker made it clear though that the emergency does not necessarily mean the end of the public health threat. We still haven’t reached Baker’s goal of 4.1 million people vaccinated.

However, residents will still be asked to wear a mask in most indoor settings such as public transportation, hospitals, and schools as well as maintaining social distance.