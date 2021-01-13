Massachusetts COVID-19 risk level raised to ‘severe outbreak’ category

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Massachusetts’ COVID-19 risk level has been raised to the highest risk category, according to a national coronavirus data tracker.

The data tracker, called COVID-Act Now, tracks COVID-19 across the country at state and county levels. Massachusetts now has more than 90,000 active cases of COVID-19, a significant increase that moved the state up to the “severe outbreak” category.

It is also alerting that Massachusetts COVID hospitalizations are at an all-time peak. 22News spoke with one parent who said this news isn’t surprising.

“No, I am not surprised, with the holidays and people interacting, not at all,” said Deanna Soja of Chicopee. “Hopefully the vaccination gets this done, we get that herd immunity and we can go back to normal.”