Massachusetts COVID-19: Governor Baker to provide update on the state’s reopening process

Watch Live at 1:30 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update to the Massachusetts reopening process due to an increase of new coronavirus cases.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will join Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders to discuss the new executive orders affecting the reopening process due to recent increases in new cases and hospitalizations of COVID-19 across the state.

Massachusetts public health officials reported Sunday, 1,139 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 155,660.

Twelve western Massachusetts communities are at a high risk of spreading COVID-19, according to the latest weekly report by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The state’s weekly COVID-19 report, a color-coded map that shows positive cases reported in towns and cities over the last two weeks, shows the western Massachusetts areas listed below in red.