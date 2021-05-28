Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 9 new deaths, 215 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported nine new confirmed deaths and 215 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age group

  • 0-4 years: 392
  • 5-9 years: 444
  • 10-14 years: 578
  • 15-19 years: 548
  • 20-29 years: 1,019
  • 30-39 years: 921
  • 40-49 years: 663
  • 50-59 years: 626
  • 60-69 years: 349
  • 70-79 years: 169
  • 80+ years: 102

Clusters of COVID

There are currently 13,010 total clusters involving 8,989 confirmed cases and 612 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 12,348 total clusters, 2,592 new clusters between April 25 through May 22, and 10,274 ongoing clusters prior to April 25.

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 43,165 new tests were performed with an overall of 22,823,577 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,298 new individuals have tested positive with 1,320,468 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.62 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.80%.

Hospitalizations

There are 253 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 79 patients that are in intensive care units and 42 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 59-years-old.

As of Thursday, 86.3% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,175 medical/surgical beds with 982 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 88 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID cases

  • New Cases: 215
  • Total Cases: 660,513
  • Estimated Active Cases: 7,843
  • New Deaths: 9
  • Total Deaths: 17,491

Probable COVID cases

  • New Cases: 30
  • Total Cases: 45,759
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 359

Berkshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 5
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 6,526
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 286

Hampden County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 20
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 52,133
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,520

Hampshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 1
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,137
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 297

Franklin County

  • New Confirmed Cases: -2
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 2,565
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 114

Higher education

There are 54 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,996 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 99,402 new tests reported with a total of 7,768,046.

