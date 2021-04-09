Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 8 new deaths, 1,938 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 8 newly confirmed deaths and 1,938 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,116
  • 5-9 years: 1,396
  • 10-14 years: 1,722
  • 15-19 years: 2,748
  • 20-29 years: 6,375
  • 30-39 years: 4,221
  • 40-49 years: 3,395
  • 50-59 years: 3,434
  • 60-69 years: 2,022
  • 70-79 years: 640
  • 80+ years: 292

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 112,416 new tests were performed with an overall of 19,543,855 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,884 new individuals have tested positive with 675,022 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.31 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.29%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 735 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 176 patients that are in intensive care units and 95 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 61-years-old.

As of Thursday, 87.5% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,200 medical/surgical beds with 1,003 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 92 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,938
  • Total Cases: 613,763
  • Estimated Active Cases: 35,149
  • New Deaths: 8
  • Total Deaths: 17,022

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 455
  • Total Cases: 39,203
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 344

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 35
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 5,770
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 281

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 4
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 47,229
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,465

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 28
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 8,551
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 284

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 11
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 2,291
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 110

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 737 new cases in the last week with a total of 16,031 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 255,589 new tests reported with a total of 6,381,117 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:

  • Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 35,006
  • Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 424
  • Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 9,013

