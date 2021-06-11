Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 7 new deaths, 85 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported seven new confirmed deaths and 85 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age group

0-4 years: 148

5-9 years: 162

10-14 years: 206

15-19 years: 204

20-29 years: 397

30-39 years: 365

40-49 years: 258

50-59 years: 255

60-69 years: 165

70-79 years: 85

80+ years: 65

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 40,321 new tests were performed with an overall of 23,280,520 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,937 new individuals have tested positive with 1,364,450 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.59 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.51%.

Hospitalizations

There are 171 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 52 patients that are in intensive care units and 23 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 60-years-old.

As of Wednesday, 87.8% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 73% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,185 medical/surgical beds with 997 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 91 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID cases

New Cases: 85

Total Cases: 662,544

Estimated Active Cases: 3,191

New Deaths: 7

Total Deaths: 17,566

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 35

Total Cases: 46,035

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 363

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 2

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,533

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 287

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 6

Total Confirmed Cases: 52,337

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,532

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 0

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,152

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 298

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 0

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,577

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Higher education

There are 17 new cases in the last week with a total of 18016 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 71,053 new tests reported with a total of 7,901,544.