Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 7 new deaths, 1,401 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 7 newly confirmed deaths and 1,401 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following 15 communities in the “red zone”: Adams, Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Granby, Hampden, Holyoke, Ludlow, Monson, Orange, Palmer, Southampton, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield, and Williamstown.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,116

5-9 years: 1,396

10-14 years: 1,722

15-19 years: 2,748

20-29 years: 6,375

30-39 years: 4,221

40-49 years: 3,395

50-59 years: 3,434

60-69 years: 2,022

70-79 years: 640

80+ years: 292

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 57,829 new tests were performed with an overall of 19,931,128 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,283 new individuals have tested positive with 687,927 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.31 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.42%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 714 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 165 patients that are in intensive care units and 100 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 61-years-old.

As of Tuesday, 84.4% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 72% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,173 medical/surgical beds with 951 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 92 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,401

Total Cases: 622,662

Estimated Active Cases: 40,037

New Deaths: 7

Total Deaths: 17,068

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 197

Total Cases: 40,037

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 345

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 22

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,925

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 281

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 197

Total Confirmed Cases: 48,136

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,471

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 19

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,661

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 284

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 3

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,333

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 110

Higher Education:

There are 737 new cases in the last week with a total of 16,031 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 255,589 new tests reported with a total of 6,381,117 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: