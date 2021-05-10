Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 6 new deaths, 655 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 6 newly confirmed deaths and 655 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 861
- 5-9 years: 1,055
- 10-14 years: 1,263
- 15-19 years: 1,753
- 20-29 years: 2,969
- 30-39 years: 2,527
- 40-49 years: 1,893
- 50-59 years: 1,788
- 60-69 years: 902
- 70-79 years: 304
- 80+ years: 194
Clusters of COVID-19
There are currently 17,347 total clusters out of 20,039 confirmed cases and 1,479 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 16,513 total clusters, 6,183 new clusters between April 4 through May 1, and 10,330 ongoing clusters prior to April 4.
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 55,747 new tests were performed with an overall of 21,974,857 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 4,406 new individuals have tested positive with 1,236,903 total tests reported.
The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.25 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.24%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 438 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 124 patients that are in intensive care units and 74 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 60-years-old.
As of Sunday, 82.3% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 74% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,194 medical/surgical beds with 975 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 83 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 655
- Total Cases: 653,190
- Estimated Active Cases: 18,746
- New Deaths: 6
- Total Deaths: 17,330
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 203
- Total Cases: 44,208
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 352
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 10
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,431
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 283
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 55
- Total Confirmed Cases: 51,372
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,498
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 11
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,048
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 294
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 8
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,521
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 203 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,702 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 207,324 new tests reported with a total of 7,345,773 tests performed.