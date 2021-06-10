Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 5 new deaths, 116 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 5 new confirmed deaths and 116 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 148

5-9 years: 162

10-14 years: 206

15-19 years: 204

20-29 years: 397

30-39 years: 365

40-49 years: 258

50-59 years: 255

60-69 years: 165

70-79 years: 85

80+ years: 65

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 36,383 new tests were performed with an overall of 23,240,199 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,456 new individuals have tested positive with 1,359,513 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.59 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.55%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 173 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 57 patients that are in intensive care units and 29 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 60-years-old.

As of Wednesday, 86.4% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 71% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,197 medical/surgical beds with 987 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 87 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 116

Total Cases: 662,459

Estimated Active Cases: 3,480

New Deaths: 5

Total Deaths: 17,559

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 27

Total Cases: 46,000

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 363

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,531

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 287

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 5

Total Confirmed Cases: 52,331

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,531

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,152

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 298

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,577

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Higher Education:

There are 3 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,999 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 62,445 new tests reported with a total of 7,830,491.