Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 4 new deaths, 146 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 4 new confirmed deaths and 146 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

There will be no updated numbers available on Monday due to Memorial Day. Monday’s report will be combined with Tuesday’s report.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 392

5-9 years: 444

10-14 years: 578

15-19 years: 548

20-29 years: 1,019

30-39 years: 921

40-49 years: 663

50-59 years: 626

60-69 years: 349

70-79 years: 169

80+ years: 102

Clusters of COVID-19

There are currently 13,010 total clusters involving 8,989 confirmed cases and 612 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 12,348 total clusters, 2,592 new clusters between April 25 through May 22, and 10,274 ongoing clusters prior to April 25.

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 26,481 new tests were performed with an overall of 22,935,062 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,156 new individuals have tested positive with 1,330,205 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.62 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.66%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 236 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 74 patients that are in intensive care units and 39 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 59-years-old.

As of Sunday, 82.8% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 71% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,182 medical/surgical beds with 884 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 84 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 146

Total Cases: 661,115

Estimated Active Cases: 6,702

New Deaths: 4

Total Deaths: 17,508

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 16

Total Cases: 45,830

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 364

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: -4

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,525

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 286

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 23

Total Confirmed Cases: 52,206

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,526

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,140

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 297

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,570

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Higher Education:

There are 54 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,996 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 99,402 new tests reported with a total of 7,768,046.