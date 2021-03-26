Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 39 new deaths, 2,274 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 39 newly confirmed deaths and 2,274 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-19 years: 5,316
- 20-29 years: 4,137
- 30-39 years: 3,272
- 40-49 years: 2,807
- 50-59 years: 2,487
- 60-69 years: 2,769
- 70-79 years: 627
- 80+ years: 281
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 111,753 new tests were performed with an overall of 18,312,783 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,127,290 tests were first time tests and 13,185,493 were repeat tests.
Antigen Tests: A total of 2,532 new individuals have tested positive with 631,565 total tests reported.
The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.27 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.22%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 631 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 137 patients that are in intensive care units and 87 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 63-years-old.
As of Thursday, 86.2% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,175 medical/surgical beds with 978 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 91 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,274
- Total Cases: 586,298
- Estimated Active Cases: 28,078
- New Deaths: 39
- Total Deaths: 16,671
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 136
- Total Cases: 35,928
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 339
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 43
- Total Confirmed Cases: 5,297
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 271
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 198
- Total Confirmed Cases: 44,806
- New Deaths: 6
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,433
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 53
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,158
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 279
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 7
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,143
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 105
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 598 new cases in the last week with a total of 14,415 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 204,188 new tests reported with a total of 5,857,752 tests performed.
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 34,879
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 424
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 8,896