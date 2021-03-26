Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 39 new deaths, 2,274 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 39 newly confirmed deaths and 2,274 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 5,316

20-29 years: 4,137

30-39 years: 3,272

40-49 years: 2,807

50-59 years: 2,487

60-69 years: 2,769

70-79 years: 627

80+ years: 281

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 111,753 new tests were performed with an overall of 18,312,783 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,127,290 tests were first time tests and 13,185,493 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,532 new individuals have tested positive with 631,565 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.27 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.22%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 631 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 137 patients that are in intensive care units and 87 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 63-years-old.

As of Thursday, 86.2% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,175 medical/surgical beds with 978 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 91 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,274

Total Cases: 586,298

Estimated Active Cases: 28,078

New Deaths: 39

Total Deaths: 16,671

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 136

Total Cases: 35,928

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 339

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 43

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,297

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 271

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 198

Total Confirmed Cases: 44,806

New Deaths: 6

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,433

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 53

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,158

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 279

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 7

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,143

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 105

Higher Education:

There are 598 new cases in the last week with a total of 14,415 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 204,188 new tests reported with a total of 5,857,752 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: