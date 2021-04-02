Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 32 new deaths, 2,455 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 32 newly confirmed deaths and 2,455 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following 11 communities in the “red zone”: Adams, Chicopee, Granby, Hampden, Ludlow, Monson, Orange, Palmer, Springfield, Ware, and Williamstown.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 6,401

20-29 years: 5,378

30-39 years: 3,748

40-49 years: 3,239

50-59 years: 3,301

60-69 years: 1,964

70-79 years: 657

80+ years: 286

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 107,740 new tests were performed with an overall of 18,928,748 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,197,313 tests were first time tests and 13,731,435 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,681 new individuals have tested positive with 654,412 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.29 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.49%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 700 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 166 patients that are in intensive care units and 86 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 64-years-old.

As of Thursday, 86.1% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 77% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,204 medical/surgical beds with 993 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 94 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,455

Total Cases: 600,632

Estimated Active Cases: 37,707

New Deaths: 32

Total Deaths: 16,876

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 304

Total Cases: 37,707

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 341

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 52

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,559

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 276

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 220

Total Confirmed Cases: 46,061

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,446

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 34

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,361

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 284

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 7

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,222

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 107

Higher Education:

There are 879 new cases in the last week with a total of 15,294 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 267,776 new tests reported with a total of 6,125,528 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: