Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 3 new deaths, 100 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 3 new confirmed deaths and 100 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 254

5-9 years: 271

10-14 years: 378

15-19 years: 321

20-29 years: 667

30-39 years: 610

40-49 years: 419

50-59 years: 428

60-69 years: 242

70-79 years: 139

80+ years: 83

Clusters of COVID-19

There are currently 13,010 total clusters involving 8,989 confirmed cases and 612 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 12,348 total clusters, 2,592 new clusters between April 25 through May 22, and 10,274 ongoing clusters prior to April 25.

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 24,906 new tests were performed with an overall of 22,988,797 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,352 new individuals have tested positive with 1,336,739 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.70 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.69%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 216 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 76 patients that are in intensive care units and 37 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 58-years-old.

As of Wednesday, 81.9% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 71% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,166 medical/surgical beds with 930 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 154 beds and 86 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 100

Total Cases: 661,394

Estimated Active Cases: 5,431

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 17,523

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 34

Total Cases: 45,871

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 363

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 0

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,526

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 286

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 11

Total Confirmed Cases: 52,233

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,526

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 0

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,140

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 298

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,571

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Higher Education:

There are 54 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,996 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 99,402 new tests reported with a total of 7,768,046.

29,000 More Doses Administered

Massachusetts providers administered 29,161 more COVID-19 vaccine doses in the most recent daily reporting period, bouncing back upward after a Memorial Day dip.

The Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that the number of total doses administered reached 7,891,577, while the number of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 climbed to 3,693,979, an increase of 21,891 over the total in Tuesday’s report.

Vaccinations appeared to slow over the long weekend, from 56,253 new doses reported on Friday to the 13,904 reported on Tuesday.

With the latest batch of vaccinations, the percent of all Massachusetts residents who are fully vaccinated — including those who are still too young to be eligible — climbed to about 52.5 percent.