Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 20 new deaths, 1,476 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 20 newly confirmed deaths and 1,476 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 4,722

20-29 years: 3,795

30-39 years: 2,988

40-49 years: 2,419

50-59 years: 2,487

60-69 years: 1,594

70-79 years: 666

80+ years: 336

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 49,100 new tests were performed with an overall of 18,094,681 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,105,294 tests were first-time tests and 12,989,387 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,722 new individuals have tested positive with 624,754 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.45 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.20%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 608 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 148 patients that are in intensive care units and 86 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 61-years-old.

As of Tuesday, 82.6% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 69% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,168 medical/surgical beds with 930 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 79 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,476

Total Cases: 582,159

Estimated Active Cases: 27,006

New Deaths: 20

Total Deaths: 16,578

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 345

Total Cases: 35,536

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 337

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 25

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,211

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 269

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 133

Total Confirmed Cases: 44,466

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,422

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 29

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,087

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 279

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 9

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,128

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 104

Higher Education:

There are 542 new cases in the last week with a total of 13,817 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 259,804 new tests reported with a total of 5,600,739 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: