Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 20 new deaths, 1,476 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 20 newly confirmed deaths and 1,476 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-19 years: 4,722
- 20-29 years: 3,795
- 30-39 years: 2,988
- 40-49 years: 2,419
- 50-59 years: 2,487
- 60-69 years: 1,594
- 70-79 years: 666
- 80+ years: 336
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 49,100 new tests were performed with an overall of 18,094,681 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,105,294 tests were first-time tests and 12,989,387 were repeat tests.
Antigen Tests: A total of 3,722 new individuals have tested positive with 624,754 total tests reported.
The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.45 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.20%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 608 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 148 patients that are in intensive care units and 86 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 61-years-old.
As of Tuesday, 82.6% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 69% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,168 medical/surgical beds with 930 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 79 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,476
- Total Cases: 582,159
- Estimated Active Cases: 27,006
- New Deaths: 20
- Total Deaths: 16,578
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 345
- Total Cases: 35,536
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 337
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 25
- Total Confirmed Cases: 5,211
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 269
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 133
- Total Confirmed Cases: 44,466
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,422
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 29
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,087
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 279
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 9
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,128
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 104
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 542 new cases in the last week with a total of 13,817 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 259,804 new tests reported with a total of 5,600,739 tests performed.
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 34,847
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 424
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 8,862