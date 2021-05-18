Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 19 new deaths, 281 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 19 new confirmed deaths and 281 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

There are no western Massachusetts communities currently at high risk for COVID-19 spread, according to the weekly report released by state health officials.

A red zone means more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 days.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 712

5-9 years: 927

10-14 years: 1,130

15-19 years: 1,450

20-29 years: 2,159

30-39 years: 1,902

40-49 years: 1,497

50-59 years: 1,314

60-69 years: 669

70-79 years: 266

80+ years: 173

Clusters of COVID-19

There are currently 16,558 total clusters involving 16,091 confirmed cases and 1,263 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 15,746 total clusters, 4,799 new clusters between April 11 through May 8, and 10,947 ongoing clusters prior to April 11.

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 20,253 new tests were performed with an overall of 22,384,641 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,968 new individuals have tested positive with 1,276,708 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.34 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.02%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 336 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 96 patients that are in intensive care units and 56 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 55-years-old.

As of Monday, 79.2% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 67% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,159 medical/surgical beds with 900 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 147 beds and 68 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 281

Total Cases: 657,119

Estimated Active Cases: 13,827

New Deaths: 19

Total Deaths: 17,413

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 18

Total Cases: 45,219

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 359

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 5

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,490

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 285

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 32

Total Confirmed Cases: 76,634

New Deaths: -3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,507

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,104

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 294

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,549

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Higher Education:

There are 163 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,865 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 147,942 new tests reported with a total of 7,532,231 tests performed.