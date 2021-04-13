Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 19 new deaths, 1,376 new cases

Massachusetts News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 19 newly confirmed deaths and 1,376 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following 15 communities in the “red zone”: Adams, Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Granby, Hampden, Holyoke, Ludlow, Monson, Orange, Palmer, Southampton, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield, and Williamstown. 

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,116
  • 5-9 years: 1,396
  • 10-14 years: 1,722
  • 15-19 years: 2,748
  • 20-29 years: 6,375
  • 30-39 years: 4,221
  • 40-49 years: 3,395
  • 50-59 years: 3,434
  • 60-69 years: 2,022
  • 70-79 years: 640
  • 80+ years: 292

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 39,378 new tests were performed with an overall of 19,873,299 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,457 new individuals have tested positive with 685,644 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.31 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.30%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 699 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 162 patients that are in intensive care units and 102 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 61-years-old.

As of Monday, 84.3% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 72% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,168 medical/surgical beds with 957 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 86 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,376
  • Total Cases: 621,261
  • Estimated Active Cases: 39,840
  • New Deaths: 19
  • Total Deaths: 17,061

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 156
  • Total Cases: 39,775
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 345

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 24
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 5,903
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 281

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 147
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 47,939
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,469

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 10
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 8,642
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 284

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 9
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 2,330
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 110

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 737 new cases in the last week with a total of 16,031 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 255,589 new tests reported with a total of 6,381,117 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:

  • Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 35,031
  • Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 424
  • Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 9,016

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire