Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 17 new deaths, 1,431 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 17 newly confirmed deaths and 1,431 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 cases by age group

0-4 years: 1,223

5-9 years: 1,400

10-14 years: 1,696

15-19 years: 2,481

20-29 years: 5,046

30-39 years: 4,050

40-49 years: 2,916

50-59 years: 2,859

60-69 years: 1,617

70-79 years: 468

80+ years: 258

Clusters of COVID-19

There are currently 18,222 total clusters out of 25,922 confirmed cases and 1,973 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 17,233 total clusters, 8,389 new clusters between March 21 through April 17, and 8,844 ongoing clusters prior to March 21.

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 102,071 new tests were performed with an overall of 20,701,850 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 5,412 new individuals have tested positive with 1,144,592 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.21 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.00%.

Hospitalizations

There are 645 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 158 patients that are in intensive care units and 92 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 61-years-old.

As of Thursday, 87.3% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 77% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,179 medical/surgical beds with 945 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 154 beds and 89 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 1,431

Total Cases: 636,476

Estimated Active Cases: 31,215

New Deaths: 17

Total Deaths: 17,168

Probable COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 197

Total Cases: 41,910

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 347

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 19

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,144

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 282

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 182

Total Confirmed Cases: 49,611

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,484

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 28

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,836

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 290

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 7

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,401

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 112

Higher education

There are 435 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,092 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 238,183 new tests reported with a total of 6,890,765 tests performed.