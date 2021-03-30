Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 15 new deaths, 1,464 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 15 newly confirmed deaths and 1,464 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 5,316

20-29 years: 4,137

30-39 years: 3,272

40-49 years: 2,807

50-59 years: 2,487

60-69 years: 2,769

70-79 years: 627

80+ years: 281

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 41,771 new tests were performed with an overall of 18,645,737 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,165,414 tests were first time tests and 13,480,323 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 994 new individuals have tested positive with 642,846 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.27 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.37%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 675 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 159 patients that are in intensive care units and 93 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 63-years-old.

As of Monday, 81.7% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 71% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,203 medical/surgical beds with 961 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 87 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,464

Total Cases: 594,242

Estimated Active Cases: 31,428

New Deaths: 15

Total Deaths: 16,790

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 36

Total Cases: 36,789

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 340

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 20

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,441

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 275

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 119

Total Confirmed Cases: 45,497

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,441

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 23

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,263

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 283

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 4

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,194

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 107

Higher Education:

There are 598 new cases in the last week with a total of 14,415 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 204,188 new tests reported with a total of 5,857,752 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: