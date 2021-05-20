Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 14 new deaths, 425 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 14 new confirmed deaths and 425 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

There are no western Massachusetts communities currently at high risk for COVID-19 spread, according to the weekly report released by state health officials.

A red zone means more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 days.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 537

5-9 years: 634

10-14 years: 814

15-19 years: 909

20-29 years: 1,537

30-39 years: 1,298

40-49 years: 1,007

50-59 years: 917

60-69 years: 516

70-79 years: 190

80+ years: 136

Clusters of COVID-19

There are currently 16,558 total clusters involving 16,091 confirmed cases and 1,263 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 15,746 total clusters, 4,799 new clusters between April 11 through May 8, and 10,947 ongoing clusters prior to April 11.

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 60,201 new tests were performed with an overall of 22,482,469 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 5,887 new individuals have tested positive with 1,287,637 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.38 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.05%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 332 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 96 patients that are in intensive care units and 56 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 59-years-old.

As of Wednesday, 84.3% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 73% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,185 medical/surgical beds with 945 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 150 beds and 78 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 425

Total Cases: 657,903

Estimated Active Cases: 11,924

New Deaths: 14

Total Deaths: 17,433

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 91

Total Cases: 45,389

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 361

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 3

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,497

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 285

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 42

Total Confirmed Cases: 51,898

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,511

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 6

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,112

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 295

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,552

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Higher Education:

There are 77 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,942 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 136,413 new tests reported with a total of 7,668,644 tests performed.