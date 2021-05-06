Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 13 new deaths, 888 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 13 newly confirmed deaths and 888 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 861

5-9 years: 1,055

10-14 years: 1,263

15-19 years: 1,753

20-29 years: 2,969

30-39 years: 2,527

40-49 years: 1,893

50-59 years: 1,788

60-69 years: 902

70-79 years: 304

80+ years: 194

Clusters of COVID-19

There are currently 17,714 total clusters out of 23,180 confirmed cases and 1,839 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 16,847 total clusters, 7,296 new clusters between March 28 through April 24, and 9,551 ongoing clusters prior to March 28.

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 85,569 new tests were performed with an overall of 21,657,411 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 5,647 new individuals have tested positive with 1,210,816 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.24 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.50%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 485 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 135 patients that are in intensive care units and 81 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 60-years-old.

As of Wednesday, 86.6% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,202 medical/surgical beds with 1,006 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 95 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 888

Total Cases: 649,855

Estimated Active Cases: 21,300

New Deaths: 13

Total Deaths: 17,306

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 131

Total Cases: 43,753

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 352

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 16

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,375

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 283

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 71

Total Confirmed Cases: 51,056

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,498

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 6

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,994

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 293

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 5

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,491

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Higher Education:

There are 203 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,702 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 207,324 new tests reported with a total of 7,345,773 tests performed.