Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 13 new deaths, 626 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 13 new confirmed deaths and 626 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 712

5-9 years: 927

10-14 years: 1,130

15-19 years: 1,450

20-29 years: 2,159

30-39 years: 1,902

40-49 years: 1,497

50-59 years: 1,314

60-69 years: 669

70-79 years: 266

80+ years: 173

Clusters of COVID-19

There are currently 17,347 total clusters out of 20,039 confirmed cases and 1,479 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 16,513 total clusters, 6,183 new clusters between April 4 through May 1, and 10,330 ongoing clusters prior to April 4.

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 76,716 new tests were performed with an overall of 22,116,958 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 6,033 new individuals have tested positive with 1,248,794 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.34 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.25%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 428 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 114 patients that are in intensive care units and 76 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 60-years-old.

As of Wednesday, 86% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,189 medical/surgical beds with 969 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 154 beds and 87 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 626

Total Cases: 654,731

Estimated Active Cases: 16,685

New Deaths: 13

Total Deaths: 17,357

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 134

Total Cases: 44,453

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 355

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 15

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,456

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 285

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 99

Total Confirmed Cases: 51,532

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,504

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 11

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,069

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 294

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 5

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,531

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Higher Education:

There are 163 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,865 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 147,942 new tests reported with a total of 7,532,231 tests performed.