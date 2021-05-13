Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 13 new deaths, 626 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 13 new confirmed deaths and 626 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 712
  • 5-9 years: 927
  • 10-14 years: 1,130
  • 15-19 years: 1,450
  • 20-29 years: 2,159
  • 30-39 years: 1,902
  • 40-49 years: 1,497
  • 50-59 years: 1,314
  • 60-69 years: 669
  • 70-79 years: 266
  • 80+ years: 173

Clusters of COVID-19

There are currently 17,347 total clusters out of 20,039 confirmed cases and 1,479 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 16,513 total clusters, 6,183 new clusters between April 4 through May 1, and 10,330 ongoing clusters prior to April 4.

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 76,716 new tests were performed with an overall of 22,116,958 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 6,033 new individuals have tested positive with 1,248,794 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.34 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.25%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 428 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 114 patients that are in intensive care units and 76 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 60-years-old.

As of Wednesday, 86% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,189 medical/surgical beds with 969 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 154 beds and 87 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 626
  • Total Cases: 654,731
  • Estimated Active Cases: 16,685
  • New Deaths: 13
  • Total Deaths: 17,357

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 134
  • Total Cases: 44,453
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 355

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 15
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 6,456
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 285

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 99
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 51,532
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,504

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 11
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,069
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 294

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 5
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 2,531
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 163 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,865 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 147,942 new tests reported with a total of 7,532,231 tests performed.

