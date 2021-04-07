Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 12 new deaths, 1,566 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 12 newly confirmed deaths and 1,566 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following 11 communities in the “red zone”: Adams, Chicopee, Granby, Hampden, Ludlow, Monson, Orange, Palmer, Springfield, Ware, and Williamstown.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 6,401

20-29 years: 5,378

30-39 years: 3,748

40-49 years: 3,239

50-59 years: 3,301

60-69 years: 1,964

70-79 years: 657

80+ years: 286

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 61,251 new tests were performed with an overall of 19,313,316 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,243,248 tests were first time tests and 14,070,068 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,688 new individuals have tested positive with 666,203 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.29 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.50%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 725 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 169 patients that are in intensive care units and 97 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 64-years-old.

As of Tuesday, 81.5% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 72% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,166 medical/surgical beds with 934 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 98 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,566

Total Cases: 609,533

Estimated Active Cases: 34,652

New Deaths: 12

Total Deaths: 16,993

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 237

Total Cases: 38.490

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 344

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 19

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,704

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 279

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 136

Total Confirmed Cases: 46,855

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,459

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 17

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,498

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 284

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,277

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 109

Higher Education:

There are 879 new cases in the last week with a total of 15,294 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 267,776 new tests reported with a total of 6,125,528 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: