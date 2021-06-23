Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 1 new death, 33 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 1 new confirmed death and 33 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age group

0-4 years: 147

5-9 years: 162

10-14 years: 207

15-19 years: 203

20-29 years: 397

30-39 years: 364

40-49 years: 258

50-59 years: 256

60-69 years: 165

70-79 years: 85

80+ years: 65

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 20,322 new tests were performed with an overall of 23,605,912 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,075 new individuals have tested positive with 1,397,129 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.79 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.34%.

Hospitalizations

There are 103 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 35 patients that are in intensive care units and 17 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 59-years-old.

As of Tuesday, 84.8% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 68% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,181 medical/surgical beds with 955 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 79 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID cases

New Cases: 33

Total Cases: 663,332

Estimated Active Cases: 1,838

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 17,613

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 0

Total Cases: 46,144

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 364

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 2

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,548

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 288

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 6

Total Confirmed Cases: 52,411

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,536

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 4

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,162

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 0

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,581

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Higher education

There are -12 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,004 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 53,195 new tests reported with a total of 7,954,739.