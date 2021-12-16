Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 27 new deaths, 5,133 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 27 new confirmed deaths and 5,133 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

0-4 years: 3,711

5-9 years: 5,397

10-14 years: 5,147

15-19 years: 4,164

20-29 years: 9,822

30-39 years: 9,691

40-49 years: 7,582

50-59 years: 7,217

60-69 years: 4,693

70-79 years: 2,122

80+ years: 1,085

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 104,666 new tests were performed with an overall of 34,885,252 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 31,140 new individuals have tested positive with 2,966,712 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.35%

Hospitalizations

There are 1,411 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 326 patients that are in intensive care units and 176 patients intubated. There are 417 patients of the 1,411 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

New Cases: 5,133

Total Cases: 921,680

New Deaths: 27

Total Deaths: 19,331

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 630

Total Cases: 70,029

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 422

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 58

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,842

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 336

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 479

Total Confirmed Cases: 75,927

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,725

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 103

Total Confirmed Cases: 13,912

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 334

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 38

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,622

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 127

Higher education

There are 1,391 new cases in the last week with a total of 28,332 confirmed COVID cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 253,643 new tests reported with a total of 12,370,529.