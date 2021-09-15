Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 24 new deaths, 1,453 new cases

Massachusetts News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 24 new confirmed deaths and 1,453 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

  • 0-4 years: 1,054
  • 5-9 years: 1,320
  • 10-14 years: 1,302
  • 15-19 years: 1,419
  • 20-29 years: 4,335
  • 30-39 years: 3,460
  • 40-49 years: 2,473
  • 50-59 years: 2,330
  • 60-69 years: 1,587
  • 70-79 years: 860
  • 80+ years: 456

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 65,226 new tests were performed with an overall of 27,207,427 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 12,442 new individuals have tested positive with 1,854,769 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.28%

Hospitalizations

There are 716 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 172 patients that are in intensive care units and 88 patients intubated. There are 202 patients of the 716 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

  • New Cases: 1,453
  • Total Cases: 731,564
  • New Deaths: 24
  • Total Deaths: 18,015

Probable COVID cases

  • New Cases: 190
  • Total Cases: 52,186
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 378

Berkshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 23
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 7,741
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 309

Hampden County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 146
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 59,598
  • New Deaths: 8
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,584

Hampshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 34
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 10,480
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 307

Franklin County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 8
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 3,002
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115

Higher Education

There are 500 new cases in the last week with a total of 19,522 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 190,938 new tests reported with a total of 8,802,144.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES