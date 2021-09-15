Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 24 new deaths, 1,453 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 24 new confirmed deaths and 1,453 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

0-4 years: 1,054

5-9 years: 1,320

10-14 years: 1,302

15-19 years: 1,419

20-29 years: 4,335

30-39 years: 3,460

40-49 years: 2,473

50-59 years: 2,330

60-69 years: 1,587

70-79 years: 860

80+ years: 456

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 65,226 new tests were performed with an overall of 27,207,427 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 12,442 new individuals have tested positive with 1,854,769 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.28%

Hospitalizations

There are 716 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 172 patients that are in intensive care units and 88 patients intubated. There are 202 patients of the 716 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

New Cases: 1,453

Total Cases: 731,564

New Deaths: 24

Total Deaths: 18,015

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 190

Total Cases: 52,186

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 378

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 23

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,741

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 309

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 146

Total Confirmed Cases: 59,598

New Deaths: 8

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,584

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 34

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,480

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 307

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,002

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115

Higher Education

There are 500 new cases in the last week with a total of 19,522 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 190,938 new tests reported with a total of 8,802,144.