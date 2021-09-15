Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 24 new deaths, 1,453 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 24 new confirmed deaths and 1,453 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID cases by age
- 0-4 years: 1,054
- 5-9 years: 1,320
- 10-14 years: 1,302
- 15-19 years: 1,419
- 20-29 years: 4,335
- 30-39 years: 3,460
- 40-49 years: 2,473
- 50-59 years: 2,330
- 60-69 years: 1,587
- 70-79 years: 860
- 80+ years: 456
Testing
According to the Department of Public Health, 65,226 new tests were performed with an overall of 27,207,427 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 12,442 new individuals have tested positive with 1,854,769 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations
There are 716 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 172 patients that are in intensive care units and 88 patients intubated. There are 202 patients of the 716 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID cases
- New Cases: 1,453
- Total Cases: 731,564
- New Deaths: 24
- Total Deaths: 18,015
Probable COVID cases
- New Cases: 190
- Total Cases: 52,186
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 378
Berkshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 23
- Total Confirmed Cases: 7,741
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 309
Hampden County
- New Confirmed Cases: 146
- Total Confirmed Cases: 59,598
- New Deaths: 8
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,584
Hampshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 34
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,480
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 307
Franklin County
- New Confirmed Cases: 8
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,002
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115
Higher Education
There are 500 new cases in the last week with a total of 19,522 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 190,938 new tests reported with a total of 8,802,144.