Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 21 new deaths, 1,184 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 21 new confirmed deaths and 1,184 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

0-4 years: 1,189

5-9 years: 1,761

10-14 years: 1,829

15-19 years: 1,877

20-29 years: 4,179

30-39 years: 3,442

40-49 years: 2,476

50-59 years: 2,311

60-69 years: 1,695

70-79 years: 920

80+ years: 496

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 54,597 new tests were performed with an overall of 29,036,479 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 13,652 new individuals have tested positive with 2,053,820 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.79%

Hospitalizations

There are 584 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 166 patients that are in intensive care units and 92 patients intubated. There are 183 patients of the 584 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

New Cases: 1.184

Total Cases: 763,859

New Deaths: 21

Total Deaths: 18,293

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 156

Total Cases: 54,431

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 387

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 17

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,207

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 313

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 85

Total Confirmed Cases: 63,264

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,628

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 10

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,265

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 316

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 5

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,269

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 120

Higher education

There are 462 new cases in the last week with a total of 22,990 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 271,567 new tests reported with a total of 9,923,025.