Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 21 new deaths, 1,184 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 21 new confirmed deaths and 1,184 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

  • 0-4 years: 1,189
  • 5-9 years: 1,761
  • 10-14 years: 1,829
  • 15-19 years: 1,877
  • 20-29 years: 4,179
  • 30-39 years: 3,442
  • 40-49 years: 2,476
  • 50-59 years: 2,311
  • 60-69 years: 1,695
  • 70-79 years: 920
  • 80+ years: 496

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 54,597 new tests were performed with an overall of 29,036,479 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 13,652 new individuals have tested positive with 2,053,820 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.79%

Hospitalizations

There are 584 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 166 patients that are in intensive care units and 92 patients intubated. There are 183 patients of the 584 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

  • New Cases: 1.184
  • Total Cases: 763,859
  • New Deaths: 21
  • Total Deaths: 18,293

Probable COVID cases

  • New Cases: 156
  • Total Cases: 54,431
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 387

Berkshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 17
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 8,207
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 313

Hampden County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 85
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 63,264
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,628

Hampshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 10
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,265
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 316

Franklin County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 5
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 3,269
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 120

Higher education

There are 462 new cases in the last week with a total of 22,990 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 271,567 new tests reported with a total of 9,923,025.

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

