Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 16 new deaths, 1,999 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 16 new confirmed deaths and 1,999 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

0-4 years: 1,147

5-9 years: 1,591

10-14 years: 1,446

15-19 years: 1,688

20-29 years: 4,911

30-39 years: 3,549

40-49 years: 2,616

50-59 years: 2,435

60-69 years: 1,646

70-79 years: 960

80+ years: 499

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 124,355 new tests were performed with an overall of 27,451,761 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 9,926 new individuals have tested positive with 1,879,070 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.30%

Hospitalizations

There are 675 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 173 patients that are in intensive care units and 97 patients intubated. There are 213 patients of the 675 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

New Cases: 1,999

Total Cases: 736,279

New Deaths: 16

Total Deaths: 18,046

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 149

Total Cases: 52,496

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 378

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 21

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,788

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 310

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 304

Total Confirmed Cases: 60,233

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,589

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 107

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,715

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 307

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 14

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,042

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115

Higher Education

There are 775 new cases in the last week with a total of 20,297 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 265,392 new tests reported with a total of 9,067,536.