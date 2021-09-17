Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 16 new deaths, 1,999 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 16 new confirmed deaths and 1,999 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

  • 0-4 years: 1,147
  • 5-9 years: 1,591
  • 10-14 years: 1,446
  • 15-19 years: 1,688
  • 20-29 years: 4,911
  • 30-39 years: 3,549
  • 40-49 years: 2,616
  • 50-59 years: 2,435
  • 60-69 years: 1,646
  • 70-79 years: 960
  • 80+ years: 499

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 124,355 new tests were performed with an overall of 27,451,761 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 9,926 new individuals have tested positive with 1,879,070 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.30%

Hospitalizations

There are 675 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 173 patients that are in intensive care units and 97 patients intubated. There are 213 patients of the 675 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

  • New Cases: 1,999
  • Total Cases: 736,279
  • New Deaths: 16
  • Total Deaths: 18,046

Probable COVID cases

  • New Cases: 149
  • Total Cases: 52,496
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 378

Berkshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 21
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 7,788
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 310

Hampden County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 304
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 60,233
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,589

Hampshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 107
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 10,715
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 307

Franklin County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 14
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 3,042
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115

Higher Education

There are 775 new cases in the last week with a total of 20,297 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 265,392 new tests reported with a total of 9,067,536.

