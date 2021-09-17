Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 16 new deaths, 1,999 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 16 new confirmed deaths and 1,999 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID cases by age
- 0-4 years: 1,147
- 5-9 years: 1,591
- 10-14 years: 1,446
- 15-19 years: 1,688
- 20-29 years: 4,911
- 30-39 years: 3,549
- 40-49 years: 2,616
- 50-59 years: 2,435
- 60-69 years: 1,646
- 70-79 years: 960
- 80+ years: 499
Testing
According to the Department of Public Health, 124,355 new tests were performed with an overall of 27,451,761 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 9,926 new individuals have tested positive with 1,879,070 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations
There are 675 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 173 patients that are in intensive care units and 97 patients intubated. There are 213 patients of the 675 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID cases
- New Cases: 1,999
- Total Cases: 736,279
- New Deaths: 16
- Total Deaths: 18,046
Probable COVID cases
- New Cases: 149
- Total Cases: 52,496
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 378
Berkshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 21
- Total Confirmed Cases: 7,788
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 310
Hampden County
- New Confirmed Cases: 304
- Total Confirmed Cases: 60,233
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,589
Hampshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 107
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,715
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 307
Franklin County
- New Confirmed Cases: 14
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,042
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115
Higher Education
There are 775 new cases in the last week with a total of 20,297 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 265,392 new tests reported with a total of 9,067,536.