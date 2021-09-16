Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 15 new deaths, 2,716 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 15 new confirmed deaths and 2,716 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

  • 0-4 years: 1,147
  • 5-9 years: 1,591
  • 10-14 years: 1,446
  • 15-19 years: 1,688
  • 20-29 years: 4,911
  • 30-39 years: 3,549
  • 40-49 years: 2,616
  • 50-59 years: 2,435
  • 60-69 years: 1,646
  • 70-79 years: 960
  • 80+ years: 499

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 119,979 new tests were performed with an overall of 27,327,406 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 14,375 new individuals have tested positive with 1,869,144 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.44%

Hospitalizations

There are 706 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 173 patients that are in intensive care units and 93 patients intubated. There are 200 patients of the 706 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

  • New Cases: 2,716
  • Total Cases: 734,280
  • New Deaths: 15
  • Total Deaths: 18,030

Probable COVID cases

  • New Cases: 161
  • Total Cases: 52,347
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 378

Berkshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 26
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 7,767
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 309

Hampden County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 331
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 59,929
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,585

Hampshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 128
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 10,608
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 307

Franklin County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 26
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 3,028
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115

Higher Education

There are 500 new cases in the last week with a total of 19,522 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 190,938 new tests reported with a total of 8,802,144.

