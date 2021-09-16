Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 15 new deaths, 2,716 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 15 new confirmed deaths and 2,716 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

0-4 years: 1,147

5-9 years: 1,591

10-14 years: 1,446

15-19 years: 1,688

20-29 years: 4,911

30-39 years: 3,549

40-49 years: 2,616

50-59 years: 2,435

60-69 years: 1,646

70-79 years: 960

80+ years: 499

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 119,979 new tests were performed with an overall of 27,327,406 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 14,375 new individuals have tested positive with 1,869,144 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.44%

Hospitalizations

There are 706 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 173 patients that are in intensive care units and 93 patients intubated. There are 200 patients of the 706 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

New Cases: 2,716

Total Cases: 734,280

New Deaths: 15

Total Deaths: 18,030

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 161

Total Cases: 52,347

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 378

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 26

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,767

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 309

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 331

Total Confirmed Cases: 59,929

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,585

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 128

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,608

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 307

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 26

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,028

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115

Higher Education

There are 500 new cases in the last week with a total of 19,522 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 190,938 new tests reported with a total of 8,802,144.