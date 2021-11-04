Massachusetts COVID-19 daily report: 15 new deaths, 1,290 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 15 new confirmed deaths and 1,290 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

  • 0-4 years: 877
  • 5-9 years: 1,380
  • 10-14 years: 1,335
  • 15-19 years: 887
  • 20-29 years: 2,377
  • 30-39 years: 2,641
  • 40-49 years: 1,954
  • 50-59 years: 1,992
  • 60-69 years: 1,467
  • 70-79 years: 729
  • 80+ years: 424

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 91,096 new tests were performed with an overall of 31,370,724 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,974 new individuals have tested positive with 2,343,594 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.81%

Hospitalizations

There are 524 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 141 patients that are in intensive care units and 71 patients intubated. There are 181 patients of the 524 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

  • New Cases: 1,290
  • Total Cases: 799,981
  • New Deaths: 15
  • Total Deaths: 18,648

Probable COVID cases

  • New Cases: 175
  • Total Cases: 57,978
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 398

Berkshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 38
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,160
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323

Hampden County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 64
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 66,151
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,668

Hampshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 15
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,758
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 320

Franklin County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 5
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 3,489
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 326 new cases in the last week with a total of 24,231 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 274,261 new tests reported with a total of 10,973,211.

