Massachusetts COVID-19 daily report: 15 new deaths, 1,290 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 15 new confirmed deaths and 1,290 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

0-4 years: 877

5-9 years: 1,380

10-14 years: 1,335

15-19 years: 887

20-29 years: 2,377

30-39 years: 2,641

40-49 years: 1,954

50-59 years: 1,992

60-69 years: 1,467

70-79 years: 729

80+ years: 424

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 91,096 new tests were performed with an overall of 31,370,724 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,974 new individuals have tested positive with 2,343,594 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.81%

Hospitalizations

There are 524 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 141 patients that are in intensive care units and 71 patients intubated. There are 181 patients of the 524 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

New Cases: 1,290

Total Cases: 799,981

New Deaths: 15

Total Deaths: 18,648

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 175

Total Cases: 57,978

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 398

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 38

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,160

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 64

Total Confirmed Cases: 66,151

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,668

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 15

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,758

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 320

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 5

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,489

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

Higher Education:

There are 326 new cases in the last week with a total of 24,231 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 274,261 new tests reported with a total of 10,973,211.