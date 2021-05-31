Massachusetts churches allowed to fully reopen

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Church services are back to the way they used to be, for the most part.

“Parishes will be rolling out their process individually as the pastors see fit,” said Bishop William Byrne. “And knowing their communities, it might be different in each parish, but I invite everyone to come back.”

At St. Thomas the Apostle in West Springfield, most during Sunday’s service were not wearing masks. “It’s wonderful, to be honest with you, to be at mass without having to put a mask on several times on and off,” said Father Jack Sheaffer. “It’s a liberating feeling and to see people once again.”

You can go maskless if you’re vaccinated, and they’re encouraged for those who aren’t. Unvaccinated parishioners say they don’t mind wearing them. “It’s like a lifestyle now, we are so used to it,” said Brendan Bousquet, a West Springfield resident. “It feels like you’re not doing what God called you to do if you aren’t wearing it.”