Massachusetts Christmas tree sellers seeing local sales boost

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Christmas tree sellers in Western Massachusetts are seeing a big boost in real tree sales this year. They credit COVID-19.

NEWS10’s Springfield sister station stopped by LaFlammes Garden Center in Chicopee Thursday evening. They sell a Fraser Fur Christmas Tree because it holds its needles the best.

Owner Michael LaFlamme said sales this year are much better than year’s past. “People can’t go nowhere and do much of anything. So they’re decorating their homes, trying to put a little happiness in their life,” he said.

LaFlammes is also selling a lot of Christmas wreaths. They said wreaths have been a hot seller for a good two weeks now.