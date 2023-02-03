BOSTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — A bill filed in Massachusetts has made national headlines, as it would allow people who are incarcerated to participate in organ donation. The bill would allow prisoners to donate their bone marrow or organs for a reduced sentence.

Some are saying it could save lives, while others think it’s extreme. If a prisoner donated, their sentence would be reduced between 60 days and a year.

Representatives Carlos Gonzalez and Judith Garcia filed the legislation this session and have received backlash.

The Prisoners’ Legal Services is concerned with the legislation. “We acknowledge the issues that the bill sponsors are trying to address,” a spokesperson for the organization said in a statement, “but are concerned regarding the potential for coercion and impact of inadequate medical care.”

Representative Gonzalez, however, argues that this is about equity for inmates. He says he put forth the bill “To ensure them the same rights and opportunities that every individual in Massachusetts has to save the life of their mother, father, brother, sister, child, or friend.”