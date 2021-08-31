Massachusetts announces American Airlines return to airport

Boeing 737 Max Public Flights Resume As American Airlines Flies From Miami To New York. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WORCESTER, Mass (AP) — Massachusetts Port Authority has announced that American Airlines will return to service at Worcester Regional Airport (ORH) in the fall after the pandemic suspended operations last year due to a decline in passengers and decreasing revenues.

Following JetBlue and Delta Airlines, American is the third airlines to return to the regional airport, which has excited Worcester County Sheriff and Massachusetts Port Authority Board Chairperson Lew Evangelidis, the Telegram & Gazette reported.

“Having more service to more destinations allows passengers to choose a flight that works best for them,” he said.

When American fully returns to Worcester Regional Airport in the fall, the airline will offer a daily nonstop flight to Philadelphia International Airport. Tickets are on sale beginning Monday.

“The investments we have made over the years at ORH are paying dividends,” U.S. Rep. James P. McGovern of Worcester said. “This is great news that American is bringing another flight to Worcester, offering the community a new destination and more travel opportunities beyond.”

