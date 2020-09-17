Massachusettes to provide weekly COVID-19 data at colleges, universities

BOSTON (WWLP) — As of Wednesday, college and university testing data will be added to the COVID-19 weekly public health report provided by the state of Massachusetts.

The new data on the report will include the number of tests and positive cases, and the percent of new cases at the colleges and universities.

Starting in mid-August, higher education institutions implemented regular testing programs with results posted on the COVID-19 Daily Dashboard.

Massachusetts provides access to COVID-19 testing with a network of over 250 sites across the state.

