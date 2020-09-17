Massachusettes to provide weekly COVID-19 data at colleges, universities

Massachusetts News

by: Regan Schiappa

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) — As of Wednesday, college and university testing data will be added to the COVID-19 weekly public health report provided by the state of Massachusetts.

The new data on the report will include the number of tests and positive cases, and the percent of new cases at the colleges and universities.

Starting in mid-August, higher education institutions implemented regular testing programs with results posted on the COVID-19 Daily Dashboard.

Massachusetts provides access to COVID-19 testing with a network of over 250 sites across the state.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report