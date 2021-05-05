Mass vaccination sites to allow walk-in appointments beginning May 10

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker announced Wednesday that six mass vaccination sites across the state, including the Eastfield Mall site, will begin to allow walk-in appointments starting on Monday, May 10th.

Walk-up appointments will be available at the Hynes Convention Center and Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, the DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers, the former Circuit City in Dartmouth, and malls in Natick and Springfield. The Governor hopes this new addition will make it easier for Massachusetts residents to get access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

“This could be a great new chapter to the program overall, and paired with the targeted community-based effort that we’re pursuing like this one here at Encore, we should be able to reach many more of our residents and build on the national-leading success we’ve had in distributing vaccines so far, which will help us further reopen our economy, protect our communities, and fundamentally provide a safe solution to so many people here in Massachusetts so that we can get back to normal,” Baker said.

Governor Baker was joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Cambridge Health Alliance CEO Dr. Assaad Sayah for a tour of the Encore Boston Harbor vaccination site.

As of May 4th, a total of 2,661,078 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated from COVID-19. Governor Baker announced Monday that the state will focus on increased support for small-scale vaccine clinics and sites like the one at the Castle of Knights in Chicopee while working to shut down some of the state’s mass vaccination sites. Mass vaccination sites at Gillette Stadium, Hynes Convention Center, the DoubleTree in Danvers, and the Natick Mall will all be closed soon. However, the Eastfield Mall site in Springfield will not close.

President Joe Biden has set a new goal Tuesday to reach 70 percent of adult Americans getting at least one vaccine shot and 160 million being fully vaccinated by July 4th. Currently, more than 30% of adult Americans are fully vaccinated.