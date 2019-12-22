Mass. police catches dog stealing toys from donation box

BOSTON, M.A. (CNN/WFXT)– The Franklin Police Department has been collecting toys for children ahead of the holidays for the Santa foundation.

“We’ve has several officers that have worked very hard to make sure that some of the kids in town and the community that have needs will have something to open on Christmas,” Franklin Police Deputy Chief James Mill said.

When a couple of toys went missing, they quickly identified a suspect and caught him on camera.

“When they saw him walking out of the classroom they were like what is he doing,” Mill said.

Officers recorded as Ben Franklin, their therapy golden retriever tries to evade officers while holding a stolen baby doll. Officers pursued him and found evidence of past crimes.

“The facility is locked down so we knew it was pretty simple to figure out it was Ben,” Mill said. “When Ben saw the toys he thought they all belonged to him.”

Ben didn’t deny the crime, he seemed quite proud of it and officers say he will not be facing charges.

“He has the run of the station and its amazing,” Mill said. “He’s like that guy who shows up to the party that everyone loves and seriously if Ben walks in its like a ray of sunshine.”