Mass Pike construction continues this week in Western MA

by: Nick DeGray

Posted: / Updated:

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) — Expect lane closures and reduced speeds if you take the Mass Pike this week between Lee and Blandford.

Beginning on Monday, October 12 at 7 a.m., MassDOT crews will begin construction on both eastbound and westbound on the Mass Pike in Blandford, Russell, Otis, Becket, and Lee. Lane closures are expected to last until 4 p.m. on Friday, October 16.

The locations and schedules for lane closures for the work are as follows:

Blandford and Russell

  • Milling and paving operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound from Mile Marker 36 to Mile Marker 29 from Tuesday, October 13, through Thursday, October 15, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.  The work will require intermittent lane closures throughout the night.

Russell

  • Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 34.5 from Monday, October 12, through Friday, October 16, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require shoulder closures.

Otis

  • Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 23 from Tuesday, October 13, through Friday, October 16, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.  The work will require intermittent lane shifts.

Becket

  • Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 15.9 from Tuesday, October 13, through Friday, October 16, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

Lee

  • Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 12.2 from Tuesday, October 13, through Friday, October 16, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane closures.
  • Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 12.2 on Tuesday, October 13, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane shifts.

